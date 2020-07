Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed

Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans. Some of floor plans include an added bonus room and top level suites have the added drama of vaulted ceilings. Our community features a clubhouse that residents can rent, a modern fitness facility and a heated outdoor pool with a sun deck. Spruce Run is convenient to daily shopping needs, dining, entertainment, major highways, the Mill Stream Run Reservation and much more.