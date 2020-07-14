All apartments in North Royalton
Find more places like Pine Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Royalton, OH
/
Pine Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pine Forest

14010 Pine Forest Dr · (440) 306-7698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Royalton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH 44133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 21

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 31

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
business center
internet access
Pine Forest Apartments has it all - a great location in a beautiful wooded setting, yet minutes to I-77 and I-71. Being so close to shopping, dining, businesses, school & North Royalton Memorial Park, Pine Forest is convenient as can be. The spacious suites include features like ceiling fans, a balcony, a renovated kitchen and full-view closets. Community features include a pool with sun deck, garages and carports for rent and laundry facilities in each building. With heat and water included in rent, Pine Forest is the perfect community where affordability meets comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 cats maximum
restrictions: Must be declawed and neutered/spayed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $10/month, Detached Garages: $25/month (shared), Private: $50/month. Other, assigned. Free surface parking. Assigned garages and carports available for an additional fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Forest have any available units?
Pine Forest has 4 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pine Forest have?
Some of Pine Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Forest is pet friendly.
Does Pine Forest offer parking?
Yes, Pine Forest offers parking.
Does Pine Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Forest have a pool?
Yes, Pine Forest has a pool.
Does Pine Forest have accessible units?
No, Pine Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pine Forest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Pine Forest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133

Similar Pages

North Royalton 1 BedroomsNorth Royalton 2 Bedrooms
North Royalton Apartments with BalconyNorth Royalton Apartments with Pool
North Royalton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity