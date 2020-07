Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed

Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community. Oak Brook Gardens' 1 and 2 bedroom suites include a fully equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, full-view closets throughout and more amenities to make you feel right at home. With an on-site property staff, free heat and water, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, Oak Brook Gardens is the perfect place to call home.