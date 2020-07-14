All apartments in North Royalton
Find more places like
Deer Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Royalton, OH
/
Deer Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Deer Creek

12445 Deer Creek Dr · (440) 538-1406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Royalton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH 44133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 5

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 15

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 15

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 15

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 15

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deer Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location. These 1 and 2 bedroom apartment suites have been thoughtfully designed to provide ample living space along with everything you could need including a dishwasher, a private balcony or patio, and wide full-view closets. Third floor suites feature vaulted ceilings, and laundry facilities for all residents are conveniently located in each building. Residents can enjoy the pool and sun patio perfect to lounge around in the summer. Located close to I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike, Deer Creek is a quick trip to restaurants, businesses, Mill Stream Run Reservation, Southpark Mall, and entertainment. Come by today or make an appointment to see Deer Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Other. Free surface parking. Assigned garages available for an additional fee. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Deer Creek have any available units?
Deer Creek has 7 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deer Creek have?
Some of Deer Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deer Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Deer Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deer Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Deer Creek is pet friendly.
Does Deer Creek offer parking?
No, Deer Creek does not offer parking.
Does Deer Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Deer Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Deer Creek have a pool?
Yes, Deer Creek has a pool.
Does Deer Creek have accessible units?
No, Deer Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Deer Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deer Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Deer Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Deer Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr
North Royalton, OH 44133

Similar Pages

North Royalton 1 BedroomsNorth Royalton 2 BedroomsNorth Royalton Apartments with BalconyNorth Royalton Apartments with PoolNorth Royalton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityLake Erie CollegeJohn Carroll University