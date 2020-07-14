Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location. These 1 and 2 bedroom apartment suites have been thoughtfully designed to provide ample living space along with everything you could need including a dishwasher, a private balcony or patio, and wide full-view closets. Third floor suites feature vaulted ceilings, and laundry facilities for all residents are conveniently located in each building. Residents can enjoy the pool and sun patio perfect to lounge around in the summer. Located close to I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike, Deer Creek is a quick trip to restaurants, businesses, Mill Stream Run Reservation, Southpark Mall, and entertainment. Come by today or make an appointment to see Deer Creek Apartments.