North Ridgeville, OH
5781 Eastview Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

5781 Eastview Ave

5781 Eastview Street · (330) 220-4800
North Ridgeville
Location

5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light. The large kitchen has an island, fridge, oven/stove, microwave, garbage disposal, and plenty of counter & cabinet space. The upstairs features a master bedroom w/ its own private full bath, and also 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath. The lower level has a large family/media room, laundry/utility room w/ washer hookup & dryer, bathroom and attached garage access. Plenty of closet space and attic crawl space will provide you with the storage you need. Off the dining area there is a sliding door leading to the fully fenced backyard that offers privacy, shade and entertaining. This home is bright, airy, clean and ready to go. Lots of natural light. Great location close to schools freeways and shopping. Pet may be considered with a pet deposit. **Inquire online or schedule a viewing with your favorite Realtor. No phone calls or texts please**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5781 Eastview Ave have any available units?
5781 Eastview Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5781 Eastview Ave have?
Some of 5781 Eastview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5781 Eastview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5781 Eastview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5781 Eastview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5781 Eastview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5781 Eastview Ave offers parking.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5781 Eastview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave have a pool?
No, 5781 Eastview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave have accessible units?
No, 5781 Eastview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5781 Eastview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5781 Eastview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5781 Eastview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
