5781 Eastview Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light. The large kitchen has an island, fridge, oven/stove, microwave, garbage disposal, and plenty of counter & cabinet space. The upstairs features a master bedroom w/ its own private full bath, and also 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath. The lower level has a large family/media room, laundry/utility room w/ washer hookup & dryer, bathroom and attached garage access. Plenty of closet space and attic crawl space will provide you with the storage you need. Off the dining area there is a sliding door leading to the fully fenced backyard that offers privacy, shade and entertaining. This home is bright, airy, clean and ready to go. Lots of natural light. Great location close to schools freeways and shopping. Pet may be considered with a pet deposit. **Inquire online or schedule a viewing with your favorite Realtor. No phone calls or texts please**.