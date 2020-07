Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse

Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.With such great amenities as a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, heart healthy fitness center and gorgeous party room for your family functions! Enjoy nature as it surrounds you in this quiet wooded setting of garden apartments. The finest location in North Olmsted, with shopping, fine dining and the interstate only minutes away. Take a moment to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and see why our residents call us home!