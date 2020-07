Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs. Our most popular floor plan offers you private bedrooms on either side of the living area. Dare to dream as you gaze out your picture window at the beautiful view of the sparkling outdoor pool. Close to everything but far from ordinary, Columbia Square is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.