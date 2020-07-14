All apartments in Noble County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

39650 Marietta Rd. Lot #3

39650 Marietta Rd · No Longer Available
Location

39650 Marietta Rd, Noble County, OH 43724

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Cabin - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cozy efficiency Cabin located South of Caldwell!

(RLNE3284321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

