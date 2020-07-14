Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator recently renovated ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport internet access

Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH. Timber Creek is also close to Youngstown State University and the city of Youngstown. We have renovated many of our units with new flooring and bathroom and kitchen appliances. The property has undergone extensive upgrades to the laundry facilities and recreation areas, and more are planned in the near future.