All apartments in Niles
Find more places like Timber Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niles, OH
/
Timber Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Timber Creek Apartments

1231 North Road Southeast · (216) 930-2516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Niles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH 44446

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 146 · Avail. Jul 17

$475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 177 · Avail. now

$475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Creek Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH. Timber Creek is also close to Youngstown State University and the city of Youngstown. We have renovated many of our units with new flooring and bathroom and kitchen appliances. The property has undergone extensive upgrades to the laundry facilities and recreation areas, and more are planned in the near future.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Creek Apartments have any available units?
Timber Creek Apartments has 6 units available starting at $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timber Creek Apartments have?
Some of Timber Creek Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timber Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timber Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Timber Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Timber Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Timber Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Timber Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Timber Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Timber Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niles 2 BedroomsNiles Apartments with Balcony
Niles Apartments with ParkingNiles Dog Friendly Apartments
Niles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Willoughby Hills, OHAurora, OHFernway, PAMacedonia, OHAliquippa, PALouisville, OHMayfield, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHNew Castle, PA
Campbell, OHGirard, OHMcDonald, OHAustintown, OHChagrin Falls, OHTwinsburg, OHWeirton, WVYoungstown, OHMoreland Hills, OHRochester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
University of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity