Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH. Timber Creek is also close to Youngstown State University and the city of Youngstown. We have renovated many of our units with new flooring and bathroom and kitchen appliances. The property has undergone extensive upgrades to the laundry facilities and recreation areas, and more are planned in the near future.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month. Covered lot.
