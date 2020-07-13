19 Apartments for rent in Niles, OH with parking

Finding valuable research on little cities like Niles can be a difficult task. However, we've got a nifty little apartment guide, an interactive map, and plenty of listings to give you all the renting and living info you could need. So, read on to rent like a local Niles resident.

Located on the former industrial belt, Niles architecture is made up of aging brick buildings and classic homes. It is a quaint atmosphere far away from the worries of a big city, with plenty of rentals in modest family-friendly neighborhoods. There's not a lot of flash and pizzazz around here, but the affordability and quiet decentness is a big draw for those in need of a more relaxed atmosphere. There are cheap apartments, gorgeous townhomes, duplexes, and houses for rent in the area. Along the west side of town is a nicely wooded setting, bordered by rivers, lakes, the Warren Wilderness Area, and Waldell Park, where you find a brand-spankin' new wellness center complete with swimming pool, ice skating rink, indoor soccer field, Adidas store, running path, basketball court, volleyball court, batting cages, golf cages, and much more. To the east you can find lakes and golf courses. And, right smack in the middle of town, you can find some wonderful riverside parks, as well as plenty of shopping, eateries, and nightlife. Rental rates start at about $400 and rarely rise above $1,000 a month. Studio apartments and one bedrooms typically cost less than $600. Larger apartments, townhomes, and luxury condos rent for around $700 - $1,000. So, whether you're looking for a cheap apartment or an indulgent luxury rental, you're sure to find exactly what you need right here in Niles.

Apartment communities come with all sorts of convenient amenities and extra perks. Just about every rental has an on-site laundry facility. Many have swimming pools, picnic areas, and easy access to public transportation. Parking is never a problem, with some communities featuring private garages. And, some places even provide pest control as well as 24-hour maintenance, which can really take some stress out of the daily renter's life.

Pet-owners will be happy to know that pet friendly apartments are easy to come by in Niles. Cat friendly apartments are everywhere, and even dog friendly apartments and property rentals aren't too difficult to hunt down. However, you can expect to pay a nonrefundable pet fee around $200 per pet.

Now that you've had a good read, it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new place. Best of luck!

