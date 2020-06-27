All apartments in Newark
97 Oakwood Ave
97 Oakwood Ave

97 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
97 Oakwood Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 2 baths - 3 bedrooms 2 bath yard

(RLNE5075885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
97 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 97 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
97 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Oakwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Oakwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
