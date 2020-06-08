Rent Calculator
Newark, OH
851 Jones Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
851 Jones Ave
851 Jones Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
851 Jones Avenue, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms ranch with detached garage - 3 Bedrooms 1 bath ranch home with a huge detached garage in the back.
newer kitchen, windows, AC unit
(RLNE5388456)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 851 Jones Ave have any available units?
851 Jones Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 851 Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
851 Jones Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Jones Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Jones Ave is pet friendly.
Does 851 Jones Ave offer parking?
Yes, 851 Jones Ave offers parking.
Does 851 Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Jones Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Jones Ave have a pool?
No, 851 Jones Ave does not have a pool.
Does 851 Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 851 Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Jones Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Jones Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 851 Jones Ave has units with air conditioning.
