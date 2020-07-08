All apartments in Newark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

85 North Pine Street

85 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

85 North Pine Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 5/18/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 North Pine Street have any available units?
85 North Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 85 North Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 North Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 North Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 North Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 85 North Pine Street offer parking?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 North Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 North Pine Street have a pool?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 North Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 North Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 North Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 North Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

