Home
/
Newark, OH
/
84 W National Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
84 W National Dr
84 West National Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
84 West National Drive, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms ranch house with sun room - Ranch house, with a sun room, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath.
(RLNE5132942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 W National Dr have any available units?
84 W National Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 84 W National Dr currently offering any rent specials?
84 W National Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 W National Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 W National Dr is pet friendly.
Does 84 W National Dr offer parking?
No, 84 W National Dr does not offer parking.
Does 84 W National Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 W National Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 W National Dr have a pool?
No, 84 W National Dr does not have a pool.
Does 84 W National Dr have accessible units?
No, 84 W National Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 84 W National Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 W National Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 W National Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 W National Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
