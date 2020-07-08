All apartments in Newark
73 Jefferson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

73 Jefferson St

73 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 Jefferson Street, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4705770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Jefferson St have any available units?
73 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 73 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
73 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 73 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 73 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 73 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.

