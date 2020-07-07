Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
71 Mound Ct
71 Mound Ct
71 Mound Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
71 Mound Court, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms house -
(RLNE4688904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 71 Mound Ct have any available units?
71 Mound Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 71 Mound Ct currently offering any rent specials?
71 Mound Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Mound Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Mound Ct is pet friendly.
Does 71 Mound Ct offer parking?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not offer parking.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Mound Ct have a pool?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have a pool.
Does 71 Mound Ct have accessible units?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
