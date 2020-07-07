All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 71 Mound Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
71 Mound Ct
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

71 Mound Ct

71 Mound Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

71 Mound Court, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms house -

(RLNE4688904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Mound Ct have any available units?
71 Mound Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 71 Mound Ct currently offering any rent specials?
71 Mound Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Mound Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Mound Ct is pet friendly.
Does 71 Mound Ct offer parking?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not offer parking.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Mound Ct have a pool?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have a pool.
Does 71 Mound Ct have accessible units?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Mound Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Mound Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University