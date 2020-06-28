Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 69 N 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
69 N 9th St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
69 N 9th St
69 North 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
69 North 9th Street, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Victorian 3 bedrooms house 2 full baths - Unique house
Victorian house, walking closet, full basement, huge yard, back large porch, first floor laundry room, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths
(RLNE5582572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 N 9th St have any available units?
69 N 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 69 N 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
69 N 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 N 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 N 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 69 N 9th St offer parking?
No, 69 N 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 N 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 N 9th St have a pool?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 69 N 9th St have accessible units?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Wooster, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
New Albany, OH
Worthington, OH
Zanesville, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Powell, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Ontario, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Athens, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Cambridge, OH
Ashland, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
North Central State College
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University