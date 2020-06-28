All apartments in Newark
69 N 9th St
69 N 9th St

69 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

69 North 9th Street, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Victorian 3 bedrooms house 2 full baths - Unique house
Victorian house, walking closet, full basement, huge yard, back large porch, first floor laundry room, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths

(RLNE5582572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 N 9th St have any available units?
69 N 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 69 N 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
69 N 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 N 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 N 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 69 N 9th St offer parking?
No, 69 N 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 N 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 N 9th St have a pool?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 69 N 9th St have accessible units?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 N 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 N 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
