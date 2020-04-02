All apartments in Newark
69 Mound Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:30 PM

69 Mound Ct

69 Mound Court · (614) 668-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

69 Mound Court, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom house - This house has a lots of characters, hard wood floor, old type fire place, and Antique kitchen sink.New windows, and new plumbing, wit a full basement to add some space and store anything .

(RLNE4643629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Mound Ct have any available units?
69 Mound Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 69 Mound Ct currently offering any rent specials?
69 Mound Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Mound Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Mound Ct is pet friendly.
Does 69 Mound Ct offer parking?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not offer parking.
Does 69 Mound Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Mound Ct have a pool?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not have a pool.
Does 69 Mound Ct have accessible units?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Mound Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Mound Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Mound Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
