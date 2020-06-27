All apartments in Newark
Newark, OH
68 N 10th St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

68 N 10th St

68 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 North 10th Street, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5042980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 N 10th St have any available units?
68 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 68 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
68 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 68 N 10th St offer parking?
No, 68 N 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 68 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 N 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 68 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 68 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 68 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 N 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 N 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 N 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
