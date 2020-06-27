All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 587 Prior Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
587 Prior Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

587 Prior Ave

587 Prior Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

587 Prior Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, first floor laundry room, fenced yard and detached garage

(RLNE5083071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Prior Ave have any available units?
587 Prior Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 587 Prior Ave currently offering any rent specials?
587 Prior Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Prior Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 Prior Ave is pet friendly.
Does 587 Prior Ave offer parking?
Yes, 587 Prior Ave offers parking.
Does 587 Prior Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Prior Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Prior Ave have a pool?
No, 587 Prior Ave does not have a pool.
Does 587 Prior Ave have accessible units?
No, 587 Prior Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Prior Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 Prior Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Prior Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Prior Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University