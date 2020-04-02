All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 57 Mill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
57 Mill St
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

57 Mill St

57 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

57 Mill Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom house - Nice 2 bedrooms house with a lots of space, large yard

(RLNE5307966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Mill St have any available units?
57 Mill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 57 Mill St currently offering any rent specials?
57 Mill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Mill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Mill St is pet friendly.
Does 57 Mill St offer parking?
No, 57 Mill St does not offer parking.
Does 57 Mill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Mill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Mill St have a pool?
No, 57 Mill St does not have a pool.
Does 57 Mill St have accessible units?
No, 57 Mill St does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Mill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Mill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Mill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Mill St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University