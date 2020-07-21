All apartments in Newark
532 Edgemont Rd
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

532 Edgemont Rd

532 Edgemont Road · No Longer Available
Location

532 Edgemont Road, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms ranch house - 3 Bedrooms Ranch house

(RLNE5472657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Edgemont Rd have any available units?
532 Edgemont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 532 Edgemont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
532 Edgemont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Edgemont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Edgemont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd offer parking?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd have a pool?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd have accessible units?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Edgemont Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Edgemont Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
