Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 49 Fairmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
49 Fairmont Ave
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
49 Fairmont Ave
49 Fairmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
49 Fairmont Avenue, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths - Partly finished basement could be a 4th bedrooms, nice back yard
(RLNE4502461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have any available units?
49 Fairmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 49 Fairmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
49 Fairmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Fairmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Fairmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave offer parking?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have a pool?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Wooster, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
New Albany, OH
Worthington, OH
Zanesville, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Powell, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Ontario, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Athens, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Cambridge, OH
Ashland, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
North Central State College
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University