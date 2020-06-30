All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 49 Fairmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
49 Fairmont Ave
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

49 Fairmont Ave

49 Fairmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

49 Fairmont Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths - Partly finished basement could be a 4th bedrooms, nice back yard

(RLNE4502461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Fairmont Ave have any available units?
49 Fairmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 49 Fairmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
49 Fairmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Fairmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Fairmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave offer parking?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have a pool?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Fairmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Fairmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University