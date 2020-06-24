All apartments in Newark
Newark, OH
410 Mount Vernon Road
410 Mount Vernon Road

410 Mount Vernon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

410 Mount Vernon Rd, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 residential House and 1 commercial building. Tenant pays all utilities, landscaping and snow removal
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have any available units?
410 Mount Vernon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 410 Mount Vernon Road currently offering any rent specials?
410 Mount Vernon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Mount Vernon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Mount Vernon Road is pet friendly.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road offer parking?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not offer parking.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have a pool?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not have a pool.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have accessible units?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Mount Vernon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Mount Vernon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
