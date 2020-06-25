All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 41 Orchard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
41 Orchard St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

41 Orchard St

41 Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

41 Orchard Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4978953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Orchard St have any available units?
41 Orchard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 41 Orchard St currently offering any rent specials?
41 Orchard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Orchard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Orchard St is pet friendly.
Does 41 Orchard St offer parking?
Yes, 41 Orchard St offers parking.
Does 41 Orchard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Orchard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Orchard St have a pool?
No, 41 Orchard St does not have a pool.
Does 41 Orchard St have accessible units?
No, 41 Orchard St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Orchard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Orchard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Orchard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Orchard St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University