Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

388 E Indiana St

388 Indiana St · No Longer Available
Location

388 Indiana St, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms 1 bath - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath

(RLNE4577837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 E Indiana St have any available units?
388 E Indiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 388 E Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
388 E Indiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 E Indiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 E Indiana St is pet friendly.
Does 388 E Indiana St offer parking?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not offer parking.
Does 388 E Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 E Indiana St have a pool?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not have a pool.
Does 388 E Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 388 E Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 E Indiana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 388 E Indiana St does not have units with air conditioning.
