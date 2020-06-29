All apartments in Newark
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

376 Hudson Avenue - 13

376 Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

376 Hudson Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. This unit comes with assigned parking. Storage units available onsite.

Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.
Lovely One-bedroom apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio in a Garden-Style Two Building. Newly refurbished, ceilings & walls painted with new carpeting/pad in LR & BD and hard surface flooring kitchen, hallway and bath. Large parking lot in rear.

Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have any available units?
376 Hudson Avenue - 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have?
Some of 376 Hudson Avenue - 13's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
376 Hudson Avenue - 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 is pet friendly.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 offers parking.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have a pool?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have accessible units?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 13 has units with air conditioning.

