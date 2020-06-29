376 Hudson Avenue - 13

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. This unit comes with assigned parking. Storage units available onsite.



Please send your applications through this link:



https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.

