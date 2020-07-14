All apartments in Newark
376 Hudson Avenue - 10.
376 Hudson Avenue - 10
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

376 Hudson Avenue - 10

376 Hudson Ave · (614) 344-8834
Location

376 Hudson Ave, Newark, OH 43055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LINK TO APPLICATION BELOW.

Lovely One-bedroom apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio in a Garden-Style Two Building. Newly refurbished, ceilings & walls painted with new carpeting/pad in LR & BD and hard surface flooring kitchen, hallway and bath. Large parking lot in rear. Storage units available for additional $25.

Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.

Video can be found at: https://youtu.be/2uikgT06iHY
Lovely One-bedroom apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio in a Garden-Style Two Building. Newly refurbished, ceilings & walls painted with new carpeting/pad in LR & BD and hard surface flooring kitchen, hallway and bath. Large parking lot in rear. Storage units available for additional $25.

Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have any available units?
376 Hudson Avenue - 10 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have?
Some of 376 Hudson Avenue - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
376 Hudson Avenue - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 offers parking.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have a pool?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have accessible units?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 376 Hudson Avenue - 10 has units with air conditioning.

