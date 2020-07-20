All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 28 Forry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
28 Forry St
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

28 Forry St

28 Forry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28 Forry Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom house - Nice house big yard and shed

(RLNE5506766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Forry St have any available units?
28 Forry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 28 Forry St currently offering any rent specials?
28 Forry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Forry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Forry St is pet friendly.
Does 28 Forry St offer parking?
No, 28 Forry St does not offer parking.
Does 28 Forry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Forry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Forry St have a pool?
No, 28 Forry St does not have a pool.
Does 28 Forry St have accessible units?
No, 28 Forry St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Forry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Forry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Forry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Forry St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHAthens, OHUpper Arlington, OHAshland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University