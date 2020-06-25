All apartments in Newark
273 Buckingham Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

273 Buckingham Street

273 Buckingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

273 Buckingham Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
3BR. Large Patio, Hardwood Floors, 2 car garage! - Move In Today ~
3 Bedroom, 1 bath home featuring:
1st floor bedroom, laundry room on 1st floor, basement for storage, 2 car detached garage, large patio and yard.

Pets Welcome

(RLNE2317987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Buckingham Street have any available units?
273 Buckingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 273 Buckingham Street have?
Some of 273 Buckingham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Buckingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
273 Buckingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Buckingham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Buckingham Street is pet friendly.
Does 273 Buckingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 273 Buckingham Street offers parking.
Does 273 Buckingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Buckingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Buckingham Street have a pool?
No, 273 Buckingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 273 Buckingham Street have accessible units?
No, 273 Buckingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Buckingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Buckingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Buckingham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Buckingham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
