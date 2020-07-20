All apartments in Newark
262 W Main St

262 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

262 West Main Street, Newark, OH 43055
Downtown Newark

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms 1 bath - 3 bedrooms 1 bath

(RLNE5199713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 W Main St have any available units?
262 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 262 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
262 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 262 W Main St offer parking?
No, 262 W Main St does not offer parking.
Does 262 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 W Main St have a pool?
No, 262 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 262 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 262 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 262 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 W Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
