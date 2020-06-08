All apartments in Newark
22 E. Channel St.

22 East Channel Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 East Channel Street, Newark, OH 43055

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Renovated Newark 2 Story Home!!! Call 614-361-3919 Before Its Gone!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any mix Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for specific details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4936389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 E. Channel St. have any available units?
22 E. Channel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 22 E. Channel St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 E. Channel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 E. Channel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 E. Channel St. is pet friendly.
Does 22 E. Channel St. offer parking?
Yes, 22 E. Channel St. offers parking.
Does 22 E. Channel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 E. Channel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 E. Channel St. have a pool?
No, 22 E. Channel St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 E. Channel St. have accessible units?
No, 22 E. Channel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 E. Channel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 E. Channel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 E. Channel St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 E. Channel St. does not have units with air conditioning.
