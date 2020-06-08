22 E. Channel St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Renovated Newark 2 Story Home!!! Call 614-361-3919 Before Its Gone!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any mix Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for specific details.

Photo of pet required.



