All apartments in Newark
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
22 Conley Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 5
22 Conley Ave
22 Conley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22 Conley Avenue, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath -
(RLNE5582560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Conley Ave have any available units?
22 Conley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 22 Conley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22 Conley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Conley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Conley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22 Conley Ave offer parking?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 22 Conley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Conley Ave have a pool?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22 Conley Ave have accessible units?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Conley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Conley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Conley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
