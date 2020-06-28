Rent Calculator
All apartments in Newark
How many bedrooms do you need?
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
2 Pleasant St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Pleasant St
2 Pleasant Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2 Pleasant Street, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms - Brand new hard wood floor
2 bedrooms house 1 floor.
Basement
(RLNE5097996)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Pleasant St have any available units?
2 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Newark, OH
.
Is 2 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pleasant St is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.
