All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 2 Pleasant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
2 Pleasant St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:02 AM

2 Pleasant St

2 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2 Pleasant Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms - Brand new hard wood floor
2 bedrooms house 1 floor.
Basement

(RLNE5097996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pleasant St have any available units?
2 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 2 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Pleasant St is pet friendly.
Does 2 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University