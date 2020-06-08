All apartments in Newark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1655 West Turkey Run Drive

1655 West Turkey Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1655 West Turkey Run Drive, Newark, OH 43055
Potters Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have any available units?
1655 West Turkey Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 1655 West Turkey Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1655 West Turkey Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 West Turkey Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive offer parking?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 West Turkey Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 West Turkey Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

