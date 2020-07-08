All apartments in Newark
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:55 PM

1527 West Quail Run Drive

1527 W Quail Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1527 W Quail Run Dr, Newark, OH 43055
Potters Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,969 sf home is located in Newark, OH. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have any available units?
1527 West Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have?
Some of 1527 West Quail Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 West Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1527 West Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 West Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 West Quail Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1527 West Quail Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 West Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1527 West Quail Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1527 West Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 West Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 West Quail Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 West Quail Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

