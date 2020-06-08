All apartments in Newark
15 W Oak St

15 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 West Oak Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedrooms 2 full bath house - new hard wood floor, new carpet, tile in part of the house , full basement

(RLNE5605640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 W Oak St have any available units?
15 W Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 15 W Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
15 W Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 W Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 W Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 15 W Oak St offer parking?
No, 15 W Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 15 W Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 W Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 W Oak St have a pool?
No, 15 W Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 15 W Oak St have accessible units?
No, 15 W Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 W Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 W Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 W Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 W Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.

