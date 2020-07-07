All apartments in Newark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1488 West Quail Run Drive

1488 West Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1488 West Quail Run Drive, Newark, OH 43055
Potters Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have any available units?
1488 West Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 1488 West Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1488 West Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 West Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 West Quail Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive offer parking?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 West Quail Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 West Quail Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

