144 N Williams St
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
144 N Williams St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
144 North Williams Street, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 144 - Property Id: 125173
2 Bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125173
Property Id 125173
(RLNE4920417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 N Williams St have any available units?
144 N Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
What amenities does 144 N Williams St have?
Some of 144 N Williams St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 144 N Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
144 N Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 N Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 N Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 144 N Williams St offer parking?
No, 144 N Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 144 N Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 N Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 N Williams St have a pool?
No, 144 N Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 144 N Williams St have accessible units?
No, 144 N Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 144 N Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 N Williams St has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 N Williams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 N Williams St does not have units with air conditioning.
