All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 128 S 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
128 S 3rd St
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

128 S 3rd St

128 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

128 South 3rd Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4502464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S 3rd St have any available units?
128 S 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 128 S 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
128 S 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 S 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 128 S 3rd St offer parking?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 128 S 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S 3rd St have a pool?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 128 S 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 S 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 S 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University