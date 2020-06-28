All apartments in Newark
127 Day Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

127 Day Ave

127 Day Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 Day Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4810319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Day Ave have any available units?
127 Day Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
Is 127 Day Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 Day Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Day Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Day Ave is pet friendly.
Does 127 Day Ave offer parking?
No, 127 Day Ave does not offer parking.
Does 127 Day Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Day Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Day Ave have a pool?
No, 127 Day Ave does not have a pool.
Does 127 Day Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 Day Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Day Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Day Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Day Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Day Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
