Home
/
Newark, OH
/
102 Madison Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
102 Madison Ave
102 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
102 Madison Avenue, Newark, OH 43055
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms house big yard - 3 bedrooms house, big yard
(RLNE5472630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Madison Ave have any available units?
102 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newark, OH
.
Is 102 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
