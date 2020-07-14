736 4th St Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup garage internet access

This newer construction duplex for rent was completed in October of 2018. The one-floor living design features main floor laundry hookups, an attached 1-car garage, all kitchen appliances and a full basement with tons of potential. Tenant pays the gas, electric, water/sewer/trash, snow removal and phone/cable/internet. Owner handles lawn care. No pets or indoor smoking are permitted. Home is not Metro approved. One-year's lease is required and a security deposit is required in the same amount as the monthly rent as well as a $90.00 water deposit. A background check costing $40 per adult is required before final approval. This property is offered for rent by a Property Manager and licensed Realtor with RE/MAX Crossroads.