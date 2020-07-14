All apartments in New Philadelphia
736 4th St Southeast
736 4th St Southeast

736 4th St SE · (330) 340-4958
Location

736 4th St SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This newer construction duplex for rent was completed in October of 2018. The one-floor living design features main floor laundry hookups, an attached 1-car garage, all kitchen appliances and a full basement with tons of potential. Tenant pays the gas, electric, water/sewer/trash, snow removal and phone/cable/internet. Owner handles lawn care. No pets or indoor smoking are permitted. Home is not Metro approved. One-year's lease is required and a security deposit is required in the same amount as the monthly rent as well as a $90.00 water deposit. A background check costing $40 per adult is required before final approval. This property is offered for rent by a Property Manager and licensed Realtor with RE/MAX Crossroads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 4th St Southeast have any available units?
736 4th St Southeast has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 736 4th St Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
736 4th St Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 4th St Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 736 4th St Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Philadelphia.
Does 736 4th St Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 736 4th St Southeast offers parking.
Does 736 4th St Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 4th St Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 4th St Southeast have a pool?
No, 736 4th St Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 736 4th St Southeast have accessible units?
No, 736 4th St Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 736 4th St Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 4th St Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 4th St Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 4th St Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
