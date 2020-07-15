Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

82 Apartments for rent in New Burlington, OH with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 6
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Serious Inquiries CALL 513-888-7312. Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.
Results within 1 mile of New Burlington
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Results within 5 miles of New Burlington
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
2 Units Available
Springdale
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
College Hill
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Lake
9084 Arrowhead Court
9084 Arrowhead Court, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2039 sqft
9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring,

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
3920 Mack Road
3920 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
996 sqft
This spacious unit just received several upgrades and a fresh coat of paint throughout! Be the first to enjoy the newly remodeled eat-in galley kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops. Appliances provided as well.
Results within 10 miles of New Burlington
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in New Burlington, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Burlington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

