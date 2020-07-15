/
3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Burlington, OH
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2279 Miles Road
2279 Miles Road, New Burlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1802 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of New Burlington
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy Heights
2573 Merriway Lane
2573 Merriway Lane, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of New Burlington
Verified
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
35 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
1 Unit Available
5926 Janice Drive,
5926 Janice Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1170 sqft
5926 Janice Dr 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - Stop by our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to the Rt. 4 and Ross Rd intersection.
1 Unit Available
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.
1 Unit Available
225 Knollridge Ct - 204
225 Knollridge Court, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Totally renovated 3 bed 2 bath! This apartment features new cabinets, countertops, appliances, and flooring. There are laundry hook-ups in the unit and 2 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1822 Vernon Place,
1822 Vernon Place, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1448 sqft
1822 Vernon Place, Available 07/24/20 1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Faifield, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
3690 Mack Road #5
3690 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
3690 Mack Rd Unit 5 Beautiful Condo - Convenient location. Close to everything! 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 bath beautiful condo. Carpeting throughout (RLNE5597198)
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
650 Crenshaw Lane
650 Crenshaw Lane, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1534 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
Northgate
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.
