/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Burlington, OH
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 6
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Serious Inquiries CALL 513-888-7312. Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.
Results within 1 mile of New Burlington
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenhills
4 Chalmers Ct
4 Chalmers Court, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Located next to Greenhills Plaza close to I-275. Near shopping, resturants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new LVT floors, updated kitchen with newer appliances.
Results within 5 miles of New Burlington
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
2 Units Available
Springdale
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Knollridge Ct - 102
125 Knollridge Court, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
Augusta Square Apartments are large apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights
3537 Epley Lane - 5
3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3537 Epley Lane - 5 in Monfort Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
3920 Mack Road
3920 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
996 sqft
This spacious unit just received several upgrades and a fresh coat of paint throughout! Be the first to enjoy the newly remodeled eat-in galley kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops. Appliances provided as well.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy
7813 Elizabeth Street
7813 Elizabeth Street, Mount Healthy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment- duplex. Upstairs unit #2. Central air, and updated baths and flooring, new carpet.
Results within 10 miles of New Burlington
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHNorthbrook, OHWoodlawn, OHSharonville, OHBeckett Ridge, OHBridgetown, OH