Palmer House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Palmer House

4121 Palmer Park Cir E · (614) 845-7333
Location

4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH 43054
Preserve North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 30

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 3

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmer House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
internet access
internet cafe
Modern 1 and 2-bedroom New Albany apartments, with open layouts and designer finishes. Meet Palmer House - Modern one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes in New Albany's exclusive Boulevard neighborhood, set comfortably within a walkable, urban environment. The brick facades, large-paned windows, and luxe finishes were designed with the modern complexes of New York and Chicago in mind. Palmer House's contemporary, boundary-pushing style and energy is located just a short drive from the city, within easy reach of downtown Columbus, Ohio. And the world-class shopping of Easton Town Center is just a few minutes away. Palmer House is the perfect fit for those who expect the most from their surroundings. Residents enjoy exclusive access to our stunning resort-style infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, movie theater with surround sound, billiard room, complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, massage room, car care center and so much more. Experience life ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $12/month: Property Liability
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Detached garages are available at an additional monthly cost of $100.00. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palmer House have any available units?
Palmer House has 23 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palmer House have?
Some of Palmer House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmer House currently offering any rent specials?
Palmer House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmer House pet-friendly?
Yes, Palmer House is pet friendly.
Does Palmer House offer parking?
Yes, Palmer House offers parking.
Does Palmer House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palmer House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmer House have a pool?
Yes, Palmer House has a pool.
Does Palmer House have accessible units?
Yes, Palmer House has accessible units.
Does Palmer House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmer House has units with dishwashers.
Does Palmer House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palmer House has units with air conditioning.
