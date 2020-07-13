Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse internet access internet cafe

Modern 1 and 2-bedroom New Albany apartments, with open layouts and designer finishes. Meet Palmer House - Modern one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes in New Albany's exclusive Boulevard neighborhood, set comfortably within a walkable, urban environment. The brick facades, large-paned windows, and luxe finishes were designed with the modern complexes of New York and Chicago in mind. Palmer House's contemporary, boundary-pushing style and energy is located just a short drive from the city, within easy reach of downtown Columbus, Ohio. And the world-class shopping of Easton Town Center is just a few minutes away. Palmer House is the perfect fit for those who expect the most from their surroundings. Residents enjoy exclusive access to our stunning resort-style infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, movie theater with surround sound, billiard room, complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, massage room, car care center and so much more. Experience life ...