Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
Clifton Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Clifton Park

4110 Clifton Park Cir W · (614) 412-3189
Location

4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH 43230
Preserve North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 15

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 22

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 23

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clifton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
garage
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
Sophisticated apartment homes with designer interiors located in the heart of New Albany. Meet Clifton Park - A luxury apartment community located in the heart of New Albany, just minutes from Easton Town Center and a short drive to downtown Columbus, Ohio. Anchoring one side of the cutting-edge New Albany Boulevard neighborhood, Clifton Park's traditional, ornate styling was designed to reflect New York's Upper East Side. Come home to our tree-lined avenues, pristine exteriors, chic 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes, and high-end amenities. Clifton Park apartment residents enjoy exclusive access to our resort-style pool, mini-bowling lane, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, billiards room, community pub, massage room, car care center, computer lounge and so much more. Experience the perfect combination of sophisticated metropolitan life within the relaxing landscape of suburban New Albany, so close to downtown Columbus and far from ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 sdmin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Detached garages are available at an additional monthly cost of $100.00.
Storage Details: $75/month: 5x11

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clifton Park have any available units?
Clifton Park has 22 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clifton Park have?
Some of Clifton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clifton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Clifton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clifton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Clifton Park is pet friendly.
Does Clifton Park offer parking?
Yes, Clifton Park offers parking.
Does Clifton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clifton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clifton Park have a pool?
Yes, Clifton Park has a pool.
Does Clifton Park have accessible units?
No, Clifton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Clifton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clifton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Clifton Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clifton Park has units with air conditioning.
