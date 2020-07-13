Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse fire pit parking pool pool table garage gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar

Sophisticated apartment homes with designer interiors located in the heart of New Albany. Meet Clifton Park - A luxury apartment community located in the heart of New Albany, just minutes from Easton Town Center and a short drive to downtown Columbus, Ohio. Anchoring one side of the cutting-edge New Albany Boulevard neighborhood, Clifton Park's traditional, ornate styling was designed to reflect New York's Upper East Side. Come home to our tree-lined avenues, pristine exteriors, chic 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes, and high-end amenities. Clifton Park apartment residents enjoy exclusive access to our resort-style pool, mini-bowling lane, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, billiards room, community pub, massage room, car care center, computer lounge and so much more. Experience the perfect combination of sophisticated metropolitan life within the relaxing landscape of suburban New Albany, so close to downtown Columbus and far from ordinary.