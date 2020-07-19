All apartments in New Albany
Find more places like 5171 Harlem Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
5171 Harlem Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5171 Harlem Rd

5171 Harlem Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Albany
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5171 Harlem Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
garage
This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, partially finished basement, basketball court, 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, central air, storage shed, and over an acre of yard! Available September 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 Harlem Rd have any available units?
5171 Harlem Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 5171 Harlem Rd have?
Some of 5171 Harlem Rd's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 Harlem Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5171 Harlem Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 Harlem Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5171 Harlem Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5171 Harlem Rd offers parking.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 Harlem Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd have a pool?
No, 5171 Harlem Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd have accessible units?
No, 5171 Harlem Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5171 Harlem Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5171 Harlem Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5171 Harlem Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W
New Albany, OH 43230
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E
New Albany, OH 43054
Market and Main
195 E Main St
New Albany, OH 43054
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr
New Albany, OH 43054
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH 43054

Similar Pages

New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms
New Albany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Albany Apartments with Balconies
New Albany Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University