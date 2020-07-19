This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, partially finished basement, basketball court, 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances, central air, storage shed, and over an acre of yard! Available September 2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5171 Harlem Rd have?
Some of 5171 Harlem Rd's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
