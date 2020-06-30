All apartments in New Albany
10342 Johnstown Road
10342 Johnstown Road

10342 Johnstown Road
Location

10342 Johnstown Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home on 2 Acres - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bath ranch home on 2 acres. Home has a 2 car detached garage and central air. Great location in New Albany. No lawn care at this home as the grass is cut for you.

(RLNE5294608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10342 Johnstown Road have any available units?
10342 Johnstown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
Is 10342 Johnstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
10342 Johnstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10342 Johnstown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10342 Johnstown Road is pet friendly.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road offer parking?
Yes, 10342 Johnstown Road offers parking.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10342 Johnstown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road have a pool?
No, 10342 Johnstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road have accessible units?
No, 10342 Johnstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10342 Johnstown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10342 Johnstown Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10342 Johnstown Road has units with air conditioning.

